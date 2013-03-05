FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed easing to last for years
March 5, 2013

DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed easing to last for years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue its bond-buying programs for years.

“I don’t think that there’s any confusion that the Fed is going to keep this going, not for months, but for years,” Gundlach said in an investor conference call in reference to the Fed’s monthly purchases of $85 billion in agency mortgages and Treasuries.

Gundlach, whose firm oversees $56 billion in assets, reiterated that he is currently owns Treasuries in his flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund.

