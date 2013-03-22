FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine hires four equities analysts, one equities trader
March 22, 2013

DoubleLine hires four equities analysts, one equities trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital LP, the investment firm run by star bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach, said Friday it has hired four stock analysts and a stocks trader as an expansion of the firm’s equity management lineup.

The firm, which is based in Los Angeles and manages over $53 billion in assets, hired Jonathan Ainley, Sunny Ommanney, Brian Shim and Kristine Smith as stock analysts and Rodney Boone as an equities trader.

The new hires expand DoubleLine Equity LP, a stock management division the firm launched on Jan. 2 with the hiring of stock portfolio managers Brendt Stallings and Husam Nazer.

