DoubleLine Floating Rate Fund opens to public on July 1

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital LP, the investment firm run by bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach, will open the DoubleLine Floating Rate Fund to the public on July 1, the firm said on Tuesday.

The fund will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in floating rate loans, according to the fund’s prospectus. Such loans are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating rate benchmarks.

DoubleLine portfolio managers Bonnie Baha and Robert Cohen will manage the fund. The fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, according to the prospectus.

Gundlach told cable television network CNBC that the fund is mainly seeking floating-rate bank debt, which he said offers a yield comparable to high-yield junk bonds while being free from interest rate risk.

The fund may also invest in foreign loans, including those issued in emerging markets, the prospectus said. The fund may seek any security with an adjustable interest rate, including certain mortgage- and asset-backed securities and investment-grade debt securities.

Los Angeles-based DoubleLine has roughly $60 billion in assets. Gundlach is the firm’s chief executive and chief investment officer.