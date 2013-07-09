FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine suffers $1.45 bln outflow from U.S. mutual funds in June
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital LP, the Los Angeles-based firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, suffered its first-ever monthly outflows across U.S. mutual funds of roughly $1.45 billion in June, Morningstar said on Tuesday.

TCW, another Los Angeles-based investment firm, suffered outflows of $2.12 billion from its U.S. mutual funds last month, the most since December 2009, Morningstar said. Pimco, which suffered outflows of $14.5 billion from its U.S. funds in June, saw about $21.25 million leave its Pimco Total Return ETF in the first week of July, Morningstar added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
