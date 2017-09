NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2.1 billion from Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund in September, marking the biggest-ever outflow from the fund, Morningstar data showed Tuesday.

As a firm, the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital LP had outflows of $1.7 billion from its U.S. mutual funds in September, marking the fourth straight month of outflows from the funds, Morningstar data showed.