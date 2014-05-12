Doubleline says hires 2nd Pimco employee for mutual fund operations

May 12 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, the bond management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday said it had hired its second employee from rival Pimco as the company continues to build out into new lines of business, particularly outside the United States.

Gheorghe Rotar, Jr. has joined DoubleLine as a mutual fund operations specialist and will report to Patrick Townzen, manager of operations at DoubleLine.

Rotar joined DoubleLine from Newport Beach-based Pacific Investment Management Company, or Pimco, where he was employed since 2007. At Pimco, he served most recently as supervisor in the firm’s funds operations department. His duties there included managing the alternative funds team, new employees, performing cost/benefit analysis and implementing cost-reducing projects across multiple groups.

Los Angeles-based DoubleLine employs 114 people and manages approximately $50 billion in assets. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)