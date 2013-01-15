DoubleLine launches three equity mutual funds

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital LP, the $53 billion bond firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, registered three stock mutual funds in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The firm registered The DoubleLine Equities Small Cap Growth Fund, the DoubleLine Equities Growth Fund and the DoubleLine Equities Global Technology Fund, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All three funds seek long-term capital appreciation, according to the filing, and former TCW Group Inc portfolio managers Husam Nazer and Brendt Stallings will manage the funds.