NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Thursday that the yield on the 10-year Treasury could hit 3.10 percent by the end of the year.

Speaking on cable television network CNBC, Gundlach also said that risk assets will see “serious” selling pressure if the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rises to 3.50 percent.