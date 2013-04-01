FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2013 / 9:37 PM / in 5 years

Carl Icahn takes 9.27 percent passive stake in Nuance- CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a 9.27 percent passive stake in speech recognition and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc., cable television network CNBC reported on Monday.

Icahn, who is known for taking large “activist” positions in companies and pushing for management change, has taken a passive position in Nuance, CNBC said.

Apple Inc. uses Nuance’s speech recognition technology in its iPhone devices as part of its “Siri” voice recognition feature.

