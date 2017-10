NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who also heads reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re Ltd, told his reinsurance investors that the housing market is improving on Monday.

Einhorn, speaking at a Greenlight Capital Re investor conference, said that the improvement in the housing market is “pretty broadly-based.”

In its most recent quarterly filing of U.S. stock holdings, Greenlight Capital held 64,000 shares of NVR Inc., a homebuilder and mortgage banker.