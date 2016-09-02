Pimco Total Return fund posts $615 mln net outflows in August

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $615 million from the Pimco Total Return Fund in August, reducing the fund's size to $85.5 billion, while investors poured $1.7 billion into the smaller Pimco Income Fund, parent company Pacific Investment Management Co said on Friday.

Pimco Total Return, once the world's largest bond fund, has lost investor cash in nearly every month since assets under management peaked at $292.9 billion in April 2013. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)