Cooperman's Omega sells Apple; buys Facebook, Sandridge - filing
February 13, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Cooperman's Omega sells Apple; buys Facebook, Sandridge - filing

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Leon Cooperman, Chief Executive Officer of hedge fund Omega Advisors, sold his stake in Apple Inc and took new stakes in SandRidge Energy Inc and Facebook Inc in the fourth quarter, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Cooperman, whose hedge fund had $7 billion in assets as of last November, sold his entire stake of 266,404 shares in tech giant Apple, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

Cooperman’s fund also took a new stake in SandRidge Energy Inc of 24.38 million shares, and a new stake of 3.16 million shares in Facebook Inc in the fourth quarter. The fund increased its stake in McMoRan Exploration Co by about 1.8 million shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
