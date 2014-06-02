FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return rose 1.25 pct in May -preliminary Morningstar data
June 2, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return rose 1.25 pct in May -preliminary Morningstar data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, rose 1.25 percent in May, beating 79 percent of its peers, preliminary Morningstar data showed on Monday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, a competitor to the Pimco Total Return Fund run by Jeffrey Gundlach, rose 1.13 percent last month, beating 55 percent of its peers, the data showed.

The Pimco fund has $230 billion in assets and is the flagship of Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE. Pimco had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm’s website. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

