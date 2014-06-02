FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco Total Return posts $4.3 bln outflows in May - Morningstar
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return posts $4.3 bln outflows in May - Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, posted $4.3 billion in net outflows in May, marking the 13th straight month of outflows from the fund, Morningstar data showed on Monday.

The fund had $229 billion in assets at the end of May, the data showed. The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund posted $10.8 million in net outflows in May, according to the data. That also marked the 13th straight month of outflows from the ETF.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm’s website. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.