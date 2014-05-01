FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return rose 0.7 pct in April - preliminary Morningstar data
May 1, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return rose 0.7 pct in April - preliminary Morningstar data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, rose 0.74 percent in April, trailing 68 percent of its peers according to preliminary data from Morningstar.

The net asset value of the Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, rose 0.73 percent last month, trailing 70 percent of its peers.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, a competitor to the Pimco Total Return Fund, rose 0.69 percent in April, trailing 75 percent of its peers, the preliminary data from Morningstar showed.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

