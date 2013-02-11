FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PIMCO flagship fund cuts mortgages, ups Treasury holdings in January
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

PIMCO flagship fund cuts mortgages, ups Treasury holdings in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, decreased its mortgage holdings and increased its Treasury exposure in January, data from the firm’s website showed on Monday.

The fund decreased its exposure to mortgages, its largest holding, to 37 percent in January from 42 percent the previous month. The fund also increased its Treasury holdings to 30 percent from 26 percent.

The fund, which is the flagship of the Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co, has $285.6 billion in assets. It is run by PIMCO founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.