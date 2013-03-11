FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PIMCO's flagship fund cuts Treasury, mortgage holdings in February
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

PIMCO's flagship fund cuts Treasury, mortgage holdings in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, decreased its holdings in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage debt in February, data from the firm’s website showed on Monday.

The fund, which is run by PIMCO founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross, showed a cut in its Treasury holdings to 28 percent in February from 30 percent in January.

The fund’s exposure to mortgage debt - its largest holding - was also slightly reduced to 36 percent from 37 percent.

The fund, which has roughly $288.21 billion in assets, is the flagship of the Newport Beach, California-based PIMCO.

Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $2 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2012, according to the firm’s website.

