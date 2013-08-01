FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return Fund up 0.49 pct in July -Morningstar
August 1, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund up 0.49 pct in July -Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest mutual fund, posted a positive return of 0.49 percent in July after suffering its weakest performance since 2008 in June, preliminary data from Morningstar showed Thursday.

The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, meanwhile, was down 0.09 percent in July after falling 2.21 percent in June.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, run by Jeffrey Gundlach, was down 0.22 percent in July. That marked an improvement from June, when it was down 1.74 percent, its weakest performance since inception.

