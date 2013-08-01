UPDATE 2-Pimco Total Return Fund turns positive in July as rate fears ease

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bill Gross’s Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest mutual fund, had a positive monthly return in July after its biggest monthly slide since 2008 in June as fears of rising U.S. interest rates eased, preliminary data from Morningstar showed.

The reduced fears led to a stabilization of interest rates in July and a 0.49 percent gain in PIMCO’s Total Return Fund after a bond market selloff in May and June contributed to a 2.64 percent decline the previous month.

“I think they dug a deeper hole earlier in the year and are now starting to move their way out,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

The fund is down 2.55 percent so far this year, above 31 percent of peers, the Chicago-based Morningstar said on Thursday. The fund’s decline in June marked its weakest performance since the financial crisis in September 2008.

Investors pulled a record $9.6 billion from Gross’s $268-billion fund in June, Morningstar data has shown, after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke’s testimony to Congress on May 22 that the central bank may reduce its bond-buying stimulus later this year.

Bernanke’s comments, including his statement at a press conference on June 19 that the Fed could halt its stimulus altogether by mid-2014 if the economy looked strong enough, fueled the selloff in the bond market and hefty withdrawals from bond funds.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgages monthly in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs. The Fed’s stimulus has been a major source of support for both bond and stock markets.

Gross’s fund had a 38 percent exposure to U.S. government-related credit as of June 30, its biggest holding according to the firm’s website. The fund’s focus on shorter-duration Treasuries may have helped it recover in July, since those bonds are less impacted by rising interest rates, Rosenbluth of S&P said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund also likely benefited in July from a short bet against long-term interest rates, which the fund implemented by using swaps, said Eric Jacobson, a senior analyst at Morningstar. The yield on the 30-year Treasury note rose 17 basis points in July after spiking 67 basis points over the prior two months.

Gross, a founder and co-chief investment officer at Pimco, has touted five- and seven-year Treasuries on social media platform Twitter. “Focus on the policy rateFocus on the policy rateFocus on the policy rate. Buy 5-7 year #Treasuries,” Gross posted on Pimco’s twitter account July 17.

The yield on the 5-year Treasury note rose 76 basis points in May and June to 1.4 percent. Yields stabilized in July, however, with the yield on the bond slightly lower at 1.39 percent by the end of the month. As yields rise, prices fall.

Other bond sectors also saw stabilization or improved performance in July. The Barclays U.S. Mortgage-Backed Securities Index fell a slight 0.09 percent in July after stumbling 0.96 percent in June. Gross’s fund had a 36 percent exposure to mortgages at the end of June.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index, which tracks both investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds of emerging market issuers, rose 0.93 percent last month. That marked a rebound from May and June, when the index fell 5.5 percent, its worst two-month decline since the fall of 2008.

Gross’s fund had a seven percent exposure to emerging markets at the end of June, the firm’s website showed.

While the flagship mutual fund’s performance recovered in July, the Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund was still down 0.09 percent last month after falling 2.21 percent in June. The actively-managed ETF is designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship fund.

The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, the firm’s website showed.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, a competitor to Gross’s fund run by Jeffrey Gundlach, was down 0.22 percent in July, Morningstar data showed. That marked an improvement from June, when the roughly $38-billion fund was down 1.74 percent, its weakest performance since inception.

The fund’s July performance was above that of only 4 percent of peers, according to Morningstar. The fund is down just 0.56 percent so far this year, however, besting 94 percent of peers, according to Morningstar.