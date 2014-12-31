FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco total return fund fell 0.8 pct in Dec-prelim Morningstar data
December 31, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco total return fund fell 0.8 pct in Dec-prelim Morningstar data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, fell 0.8 percent in December to trail 95 percent of its peers, preliminary Morningstar data showed on Wednesday.

The fund rose 4.36 percent for the year, trailing 77 percent of peers.

The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund’s net asset value fell 0.22 percent in the month, trailing 61 percent of peers, the data showed.

But the ETF’s net asset value rose 6.7 percent for the year, putting it in the top percentile of its peer group.

The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co. had a turbulent year, with management shake-ups at the top prompting many investors to pull their assets with the bond company. The firm is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

