PIMCO flagship fund raises U.S. Treasury holdings, cuts mortgages
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 4 years

PIMCO flagship fund raises U.S. Treasury holdings, cuts mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, increased its U.S. Treasury holdings and decreased its mortgage debt exposure in March, data from the firm’s website showed on Tuesday.

The fund increased its exposure to Treasuries and Treasury-related securities to 33 percent in March from 28 percent the previous month. The fund also decreased its mortgage holdings to 33 percent from 36 percent.

The fund, which is the flagship of the Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co, has $289 billion in assets. It is run by PIMCO founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross.

