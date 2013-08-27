FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco's El-Erian warns against risks of debt ceiling fight - Bloomberg TV
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 4 years

Pimco's El-Erian warns against risks of debt ceiling fight - Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of bond giant Pimco, said Tuesday that the economy cannot absorb uncertainties, including another “fight” on the debt limit.

“The economy cannot, cannot absorb a whole list of uncertainties, including another fight on the debt limit,” El-Erian, also co-chief investment officer of Pimco, told Bloomberg Television.

The U.S. Treasury Department has set a deadline for raising the debt ceiling, and said Congress needs to act by mid-October, or the country will face an unprecedented default.

Pimco, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the firm’s website. The firm’s Pimco Total Return Fund is the world’s largest bond fund.

