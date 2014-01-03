Pimco Total Return has record $41.1 bln outflow in 2013 -Morningstar

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had outflows of $4.2 billion in December, marking the eighth straight month of withdrawals from the fund, data from Morningstar showed on Friday.

The outflows brought overall withdrawals from the fund to $41.1 billion in 2013, a record since Morningstar began tracking the fund in 1993. The fund is managed by Pimco co-founder and co-chief investment Gross.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, according to the firm’s website.