Pimco Total Return has record $41.1 bln outflow in 2013 -Morningstar
#Market News
January 3, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco Total Return has record $41.1 bln outflow in 2013 -Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had outflows of $4.2 billion in December, marking the eighth straight month of withdrawals from the fund, data from Morningstar showed on Friday.

The outflows brought overall withdrawals from the fund to $41.1 billion in 2013, a record since Morningstar began tracking the fund in 1993. The fund is managed by Pimco co-founder and co-chief investment Gross.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, according to the firm’s website.

