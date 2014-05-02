Pimco had $5.5 bln outflows from U.S. mutual funds in April -Morningstar

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Bond giant Pimco posted $5.5 billion in outflows across its U.S. open-end mutual funds in April, data from Morningstar showed on Friday.

The outflows marked the 11th straight month of withdrawals from the Newport Beach, California-based firm. The firm’s flagship Pimco Total Return Fund is the world’s largest bond fund with $230 billion in assets.

Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm’s website. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)