August 14, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Paulson & Co cuts stake in SPDR Gold Trust in 2nd qtr-13F-HR filing

Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its stake in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in the second quarter of 2015, after holding it unchanged for six straight quarters, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned 9.2 million shares worth $1.04 billion on June 30, in the ETF, according to the 13F-HR filing.

Paulson & Co also cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd , and left stakes unchanged in IAMGOLD Corp and NovaGold Resources Inc. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
