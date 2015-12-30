FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity boosted pre-IPO value of Twilio by 31 percent in November
December 30, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Fidelity boosted pre-IPO value of Twilio by 31 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investors in pre-IPO companies, boosted the value of Twilio Inc by 31 percent in November, as speculation builds that the provider of mobile messaging platforms may go public in 2016.

Fidelity’s $100 billion-plus Contrafund valued its Series E stake in Twilio at $43.5 million in November, compared with $33.2 million a month earlier, according to disclosures made public on Wednesday. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

