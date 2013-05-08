FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pershing Square's Ackman: Intrinsic value of P&G stock could hit $125 in 2 yrs
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Pershing Square's Ackman: Intrinsic value of P&G stock could hit $125 in 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - William Ackman, chief executive of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Wednesday that the intrinsic value of consumer goods company Procter & Gamble’s stock could reach $125 within two years.

Ackman, whose $12 billion hedge fund has taken a roughly $2 billion stake in the firm, extolled Procter & Gamble’s strong emerging market presence, which accounts for 40 percent of its sales. He also said it should be able to grow at 5 percent a year, calling it one of the “great businesses of the world.”

Ackman, known for his bets against bond insurer MBIA and, most recently, nutritional products company Herbalife, said the P&G stock price could be trading at 20 times estimated earnings per share by June 2015, which would translate into a $120 per share.

When adding in an estimated $5 in dividends, the intrinsic value of the stock would be $125.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.