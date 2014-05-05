FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ackman recommends Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac at Sohn conference
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 5, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ackman recommends Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac at Sohn conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from presentation, stock price moves)

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor William Ackman said on Monday he recommends the shares of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac because the companies have low liquidity risk.

Ackman, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said the shares of the companies, both of which are now trading around $4 a share, could be worth $23. A better case would be for them to trade around $47 a share, he said.

Shares of Fannie Mae rose 3 percent and shares of Freddie Mac jumped 6.3 percent.

Ackman is one of the industry’s most closely watched investors. The flagship fund of his Pershing Square Capital Management is up 19 percent this year, handily beating most rival hedge funds.

Pershing Square has owned common shares of both Fannie and Freddie since late last year.

Regulators took control of the two companies in 2008 after losses stemming from subprime mortgage investments pushed them to the brink of insolvency.

Both companies, the two largest suppliers of mortgage funds, are operating under conservatorship while Congress considers an overhaul of the mortgage-finance system. The Senate is considering taking action to wind down the two taxpayer-owned companies, but the measure faces an uncertain future.

At the end of the presentation, Ackman told investors that it is time “to get off our Fannie.” (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.