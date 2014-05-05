FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortress Investment's Novogratz: Brazil assets could rally on Rousseff loss
#Funds News
May 5, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Fortress Investment's Novogratz: Brazil assets could rally on Rousseff loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Michael Novogratz of Fortress Investment Group said on Monday that Brazilian assets could rally if President Dilma Rousseff loses her bid for re-election later this year.

Novogratz, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said Brazil “is in for a long dark period” if Rousseff wins.

He said that Rousseff’s two main rivals could instead be more market friendly.

Novogratz is a principal and director of Fortress Investment Group.

The race for Brazil’s October presidential election has tightened, according to a poll released on Saturday that also showed high disapproval for Rousseff and widespread dissatisfaction with the stagnant economy.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Sam Forgione and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
