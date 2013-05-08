FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DoubleLine's Gundlach says stay away from bank deposits, gold
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says stay away from bank deposits, gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond investor and head of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that investors should avoid bank deposits gold, adding that record low interest rates will be around for some time to come.

Gundlach, whose Los-Angeles based firm manages $59 billion in assets, added that the risk of depositor taxes, such as those used in a bailout of Cyprus’s banks, should be enough to make investors and savers wary of deposits.

Gundlach reiterated that U.S. Treasuries are not over-owned and said stock investors should consider going short shares of fast-food restaurant Chipotle. “Gourmet burrito is an oxymoron,” he said.

Through April, Gundlach’s flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had earned an annualized three-year return of 11.15 percent, making it the top performer among all U.S. intermediate-term bond funds, according to Morningstar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.