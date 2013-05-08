HIGHLIGHTS: Ira Sohn Investment Conference in New York

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - High-profile money managers raised red flags on the loose monetary policies taking place around the world at the annual Ira Sohn Investment Conference, a closely watched charitable event, on Wednesday.

The event, which raises money for pediatric cancer research, is where big-name hedge fund managers come to share their “best ideas” with other wealthy investors.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policies, with its monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage securities, came in for sharp criticism. Money managers touched a wide variety of investment topics.

Here are selected comments from the conference:

PAUL SINGER - Singer who founded the $21 billion Elliott Management hedge fund and is a big contributor to Republican political candidates, said the Fed’s monetary policies are distorting the prices of long-term bonds and the global recovery.

“Everyone wants a safe haven,” said Singer. “There is no such thing in today’s markets and that’s one of the elements of the distortion.”

He said a number of developed countries are facing “long-term insolvency” and the monetary stimulus will not fix that.

KYLE BASS - Bass, of Hayman Capital Management, called Japan “completely insolvent.”

In April, the Bank of Japan also said it was likely to purchase over 7 trillion yen ($75 billion) of long-term government bonds a month, an aggressive monetary policy to end years of deflation in the world’s third largest economy.

Bass said he likes Dex Media Inc., a marketing services company, because a transformation is taking place at the company that published the yellow pages directories. Shares of Dex Media briefly soared 27 percent after Bass spoke.

WILLIAM ACKMAN - Ackman, the founder of The Pershing Square Capital Management, talked up the prospects of Procter & Gamble Co, in which he took a $2 billion stake last July when the shares were trading around $59. The stock is now trading around $78, or roughly a 30 percent gain. Ackman said on Wednesday that P&G could hit $125 per share in two years.

STANLEY DRUCKENMILLER-- Druckenmiller, who founded Duquesne Capital Management, said the Fed’s monetary policy is the “most inappropriate” in history. He also said commodity prices are at the end of a supercycle.

“We’re betting that the move down there is not a correction, that this is the end of the big supercycle in commodities that started 10 years ago,” he said.

KEITH MEISTER - Meister, of Corvex Management, who was activist investor Carl Icahn’s right-hand man prior to founding Corvex, said he likes telecommunications companies TW Telecom Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc, pushing up their share prices.

The Corvex managing partner said a telecom marriage between TW Telecom and Level 3 is likely down the road. “One day these two companies could be together,” he said.

Meister said he likes Level 3 for its accelerating revenue growth and the direction of its chief executive, Jeff Storey.