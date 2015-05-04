FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SOHN CONFERENCE: Greenlight's Einhorn says Pioneer "overvalued"
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 4, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

SOHN CONFERENCE: Greenlight's Einhorn says Pioneer "overvalued"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn said on Monday that oil company Pioneer Natural Resources was “dramatically overvalued”, and fell into a category of firms involved in hydraulic fracturing that are now losing money.

Pioneer was down 2.7 percent at $1.6679 a share, after his comments.

“We object to oil fracking because their investments can contaminate portfolio returns,” Einhorn told the Sohn Investment Conference in New York. He said Pioneer was “burning through cash”, losing money on its investments, and was not growing its reserves. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.