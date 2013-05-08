FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013

Highfield's Jacobson recommends short on Digital Realty Trust

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Jonathon Jacobson, chief investment officer of Highfields Capital Management, warned investors on Wednesday against AT&T and Linn Energy and suggested going short on Digital Realty Trust , a global operator of data centers.

Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Jacobson said Digital Realty Trust faces increased competition from other data centers and cloud computing. He said the company is “both a melting ice cube and is highly dependent on the capital market to pay its dividends.”

