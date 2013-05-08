TAKE-A-LOOK-Ira Sohn Investment Conference in New York

May 8 (Reuters) - The Ira Sohn Investment Conference, an annual charitable event where big-name hedge fund managers come to share their "best ideas" with other wealthy investors, saw money managers taking sharp jabs at the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on Wednesday. More than 17 money managers offered investment views at the conference, ranging from equities to the foreign exchange market to commodities, as well as central bank policies. The conference raises money for pediatric cancer research. For stores from the conference, see below (to retrieve a story, double-click on the number in square brackets or the URL): 5/8 Billionaire investors take aim at Fed's policies 5/8 DoubleLine's Gundlach says avoid bank deposits, gold 5/8 Druckenmiller criticizes Fed, bets against Australian dollar 5/8 Ackman: Intrinsic value of P&G stock could hit $125 in 2 yrs 5/8 Blue Harbour's Robbins likes Akamai, CACI 5/8 Highfield's Jacobson recommends short on Digital Realty Trust 5/8 Corvex's Meister likes TW Telecom, says possible target 5/8 Singer says developed countries face long-term insolvency 5/8 Conatus' Stemerman says African Bank Ltd is a good short 5/8 Eisman positive on U.S. housing, wary on Canadian housing 5/8 Chanos sees downturn in hard disk drive industry 5/8 Sohn high-profile, but not all stock picks prove winners 5/8 HIGHLIGHTS of Ira Sohn Investment Conference  