FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corvex's Meister likes TW Telecom, says possible takeover target
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

Corvex's Meister likes TW Telecom, says possible takeover target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Keith Meister, managing partner and chief investment officer of Corvex Management, said on Wednesday that alternative carriers TW Telecom Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc could be on a par with industry heavyweights AT&T and Verizon in coming years.

Sohn also said that TW Telecom is a strong candidate for acquisition.

“There are lots of people who at the right time would want to buy this company,” Meister said at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York. He said TW Telecom could be acquired by Level 3 or other companies such as Verizon and Time Warner Cable.

Meister also said he likes Level 3 for its accelerating revenue growth and the direction of its chief executive, Jeff Storey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.