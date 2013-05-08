FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013

Blue Harbour's Robbins likes Akamai, CACI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Clifton Robbins, chief executive of Blue Harbour Group, urged investors at the Sohn Conference in New York on Wednesday to consider web services provider Akamai Technologies and CACI International, an IT solutions provider for homeland security and government, as long-term investments.

He said both are “at the sweet spot of cyber technology” and can help companies and governments prevent cyber attacks.

He said Akamai is 30 percent undervalued and highlighted its stable customer base and significant recurring revenue. He said the company is moving 15 percent to 30 percent of the world’s web traffic.

