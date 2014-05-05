FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glenview Capital's Robbins says sees significant value in HMOs
May 5, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Glenview Capital's Robbins says sees significant value in HMOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Larry Robbins, founder and chief executive of hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, said on Monday that he saw significant value in health maintenance organizations and favored WellPoint Inc. and Humana Inc .

Robbins, whose hedge fund oversees $7.5 billion, said at the Sohn Conference in New York that Humana could see 30 percent to 40 percent growth.

Robbins also said he was excited about Monsanto Co over the medium term and said the stock is cheap.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler

