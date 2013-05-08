FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conatus' Stemerman says African Bank Ltd is a good short
May 8, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Conatus' Stemerman says African Bank Ltd is a good short

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - David Stemerman, founder of hedge fund Conatus Capital Management, recommended betting against the shares of South Africa’s African Bank Investments Ltd on Wednesday.

Stemerman, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said African Bank “is engaged in risky lending practices” and noted that it has seen a rise in its holdings of “very large unsecured loans.”

He said the bank is almost entirely dependent on wholesale funding from institutional investors and bond markets rather than deposits, which increases its vulnerability, and that it could face a “similar fate” as collapsed investment banks Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns.

