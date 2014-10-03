FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond star Gross starts new gig at Janus with one trader
October 3, 2014

Bond star Gross starts new gig at Janus with one trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bond star Bill Gross so far has requested only one trader for his new gig at Janus Capital Group Inc , according to a report from mutual fund research firm Morningstar Inc.

Gross last week rattled global bond markets with his surprise departure from Pacific Investment Management Co, where he ran the massive $222 billion Pimco Total Return Fund .

“To support Gross’ end of the business, Janus will need to have the infrastructure in place to manage a sudden influx of cash,” Morningstar analyst Sumit Desai said in a research report. “So far, Gross has requested just one trader to assist him in the Newport Beach, California office that Janus will set up for him, as well as potentially one client-facing person.”

Janus was not available for comment.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
