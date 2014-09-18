C-View taps ex-Standard Chartered exec to manage new currency fund

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Money manager C-View said it would launch a currency trading strategy later this month to be managed by former Standard Chartered Bank’s managing director Buford Scott.

The C-View Stelrox Systematic Currency Strategy will invest in G10, emerging market, and trend-following strategies, C-View’s founder, Paul Chappell, said in a statement on Thursday.

Chappell, in a telephone interview, declined to say how much capital the fund would start with.

Scott, who moved out of Standard Chartered to start Stelrox Capital Management, will be the chief investment officer of the strategy, while C-View will provide operational support, marketing and risk management to the strategy.

Scott earlier founded and ran a quantitative trading group focused on futures and currencies for Standard Chartered and also worked for Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)