FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C-View taps ex-Standard Chartered exec to manage new currency fund
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 18, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

C-View taps ex-Standard Chartered exec to manage new currency fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Money manager C-View said it would launch a currency trading strategy later this month to be managed by former Standard Chartered Bank’s managing director Buford Scott.

The C-View Stelrox Systematic Currency Strategy will invest in G10, emerging market, and trend-following strategies, C-View’s founder, Paul Chappell, said in a statement on Thursday.

Chappell, in a telephone interview, declined to say how much capital the fund would start with.

Scott, who moved out of Standard Chartered to start Stelrox Capital Management, will be the chief investment officer of the strategy, while C-View will provide operational support, marketing and risk management to the strategy.

Scott earlier founded and ran a quantitative trading group focused on futures and currencies for Standard Chartered and also worked for Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.