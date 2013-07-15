TABLE-Small cap stock-pickers, inflation bond buyers top H1 fund table-Lipper

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Funds scouring stock markets for promising small businesses and bond products designed to guard against inflation accounted for around half of Britain's 40 best-performing debt and equity funds in the first half of 2013, data from Lipper shows. UK Small & Mid-cap equity funds and inflation-linked bond strategies rewarded investors hunting for ways to protect their wealth from a grinding recession and the long-term impact of loose central bank policy, returning an average 20.2 percent and 2.67 percent respectively over the six months to June 30. These returns compare with around 16 percent growth on the FTSE Mid-cap Index and 2.3 percent for 10-year UK government bonds. The 244 million pounds ($369 million) Fidelity UK Smaller Companies fund managed by Alex Wright took top spot in the overall league table for UK equity funds, after posting a 24 percent return in the six months to June 30. Royal London's Sterling Extra Yield Bond fund run by Eric Holt was top performer in the fixed income category, jumping 5.1 percent to 680 million pounds. Top-performing All UK equity and All UK Bond funds available for sale in UK, between Dec. 31 2012 and June 30 2013. Source: Lipper NAME LIPPER FUND MANAGER VALUE % GROWTH CUM TOTAL RETURN CLASS GBP ExD 31/12/2012 - 30/6/2013 Fidelity UK Smaller Equity UK Alex Wright 244.41 24.25 Companies A Acc Sm&Mid Cap Unicorn UK Smaller Equity UK John McClure 3.16 22.32 Companies A Inc Sm&Mid Cap St James's Place Equity UK Andrew Green 439.6 22.22 International Equity Diversifie Acc d Franklin UK Smaller Equity UK Paul Spencer, 29.89 21.63 Companies Sm&Mid Cap Richard Bullas Phoenix UK A Equity UK Charlotte Maby 21.6 Ruffer Sicav-Ruffer Equity UK Ruffer LLP 0.05 21.17 UK Mid and Sm Sm&Mid Cap Cos-O-GBP-Cap Franklin UK Managers Equity UK Colin Morton, 15.66 20.53 Focus Mark Hall, Paul Spencer, Richard Bullas, Ben Russon Invesco Perpetual UK Equity UK Mark Barnett 264.65 19.92 Strategic Inc (No Income Trail) Inc Ecclesiastical UK Equity UK Andrew Jackson 19.75 19.8 Equity Growth A Invesco Perpetual UK Equity UK Stephen Anness 142.44 19.79 Aggressive Acc AXA Framlington UK Equity UK Chris St John 19.57 Mid Cap R Acc Sm&Mid Cap Schroder Recovery A Equity UK Kevin Murphy, 211.32 19.4 Inc Nick Kirrage Schroder UK Smaller Equity UK Andrew Brough, 34.42 18.54 Companies Inc Sm&Mid Cap Rosemary Banyard Kames UK Smaller Equity UK Elaine Morgan 17.22 18.49 Companies A Acc Sm&Mid Cap Standard Life Inv UK Equity UK Edward Legget 626.04 18.44 Equity Unconstrained Ret SVG UK Focus I Equity UK Jamie Seaton, 83.62 18.27 Adam Steiner Aviva Investors UK Equity UK 282.41 18.2 Equity MoM 1 Old Mutual UK Mid Cap Equity UK Richard Watts 661.07 18.17 A Acc Sm&Mid Cap Old Mutual Equity 1 A Equity UK Richard Watts 144.59 18.06 GBP JPM UK Smaller Equity UK Georgina 87.59 17.99 Companies A Acc Sm&Mid Cap Brittain NAME LIPPER FUND VALUE % GROWTH CUM TOTAL RETURN CLASS MANAGER ExD 31/12/2012 - 30/6/2013 Royal London Sterling Bond GBP Eric Holt 679.53 5.08 Extra Yield Bond A High Yield Mercer Sterling Inflation Bond GBP Mercer 57.48 5.03 Linked LDI Bond M-4 GBP Inflation Investments Linked Royal London Euro Corp Bond GBP Undisclosed 180.95 5.03 Bond Z Corporates GAM Sterling Special Bond Bond GBP Anthony 22.53 4.67 Inc High Yield Smouha Aberdeen Global - Select Bond GBP Team 42.55 4.66 High Yld Bd D1 GBP High Yield Managed GAM Star Credit Bond GBP Anthony 53.09 4.39 Opportunities (GBP) GBP Smouha Inc AXA Framlington Managed Bond GBP George 68.42 3.84 Income R Acc Net High Yield Luckraft Dimensional Sterling Bond GBP Undisclosed 3.25 Infl-Lnk Long Dur FI GBP Inflation Acc Linked F&C Inflation-Linked Bond GBP Alex 37.95 2.68 Annuity Conversion 4 Acc Inflation Soulsby Linked Architas MA Active Bond GBP Caspar Rock 36.42 2.5 Moderate Income R Net Acc Corporates AXA Sterling Index Linked Bond GBP David Dyer 62.04 2.47 Bond H Acc Gross Inflation Linked Fidelity Inst Index Linked Bond GBP Andrew Weir 3.74 2.44 Bond Inc Inflation Linked Insight Investment UK Bond GBP David 508.01 2.31 Index Linked Bond S Acc Inflation Hooker Linked Baillie Gifford Active Bond GBP Philip 50.93 2.24 Index-Lnkd Gilt C Gross Inflation Annen Acc Linked Aberdeen Global II - Bond GBP EMEA Fixed 4.41 2.22 Sterling Index Linked Bond Inflation Income Team J2 Linked BCIF Index Linked Gilt Bond GBP Panayotid 57.52 2.17 Tracker D Acc Inflation Ferendinos Linked Aviva Investors High Yield Bond GBP Andrew Lake 60.8 2.12 SC 1 Inc High Yield F&C Institutional Active Bond GBP Undisclosed 37.39 2.04 Index Linked 3 Acc Schroder Institutional Bond GBP Tom Sartain 48.55 1.98 Index Linked Bond X Acc Inflation Linked BCIF Overseas Corporate Bond GBP Darren 488.95 1.9 Bond Tracker A Acc Corporates Wills