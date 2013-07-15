FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Small cap stock-pickers, inflation bond buyers top H1 fund table-Lipper
July 15, 2013

TABLE-Small cap stock-pickers, inflation bond buyers top H1 fund table-Lipper

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Funds scouring stock markets for promising small businesses and
bond products designed to guard against inflation accounted for around half of Britain's 40
best-performing debt and equity funds in the first half of 2013, data from Lipper shows.
    UK Small & Mid-cap equity funds and inflation-linked bond strategies rewarded investors
hunting for ways to protect their wealth from a grinding recession and the long-term impact of
loose central bank policy, returning an average 20.2 percent and 2.67 percent respectively over
the six months to June 30.
    These returns compare with around 16 percent growth on the FTSE Mid-cap Index and
2.3 percent for 10-year UK government bonds.
    The 244 million pounds ($369 million) Fidelity UK Smaller Companies fund managed by Alex
Wright took top spot in the overall league table for UK equity funds, after posting a 24 percent
return in the six months to June 30.
    Royal London's Sterling Extra Yield Bond fund run by Eric Holt was top performer in the
fixed income category, jumping 5.1 percent to 680 million pounds.

Top-performing All UK equity and All UK Bond funds available for sale in UK, between Dec. 31
2012 and June 30 2013. Source: Lipper
    
 NAME                   LIPPER      FUND MANAGER     VALUE     % GROWTH CUM TOTAL RETURN
                        CLASS                        GBP       ExD 31/12/2012 - 30/6/2013
                                                               
 Fidelity UK Smaller    Equity UK   Alex Wright        244.41                       24.25
 Companies A Acc        Sm&Mid Cap                             
 Unicorn UK Smaller     Equity UK   John McClure         3.16                       22.32
 Companies A Inc        Sm&Mid Cap                             
 St James's Place       Equity UK   Andrew Green        439.6                       22.22
 International Equity   Diversifie                             
 Acc                    d                                      
 Franklin UK Smaller    Equity UK   Paul Spencer,       29.89                       21.63
 Companies              Sm&Mid Cap  Richard Bullas             
 Phoenix UK A           Equity UK   Charlotte Maby                                   21.6
 Ruffer Sicav-Ruffer    Equity UK   Ruffer LLP           0.05                       21.17
 UK Mid and Sm          Sm&Mid Cap                             
 Cos-O-GBP-Cap                                                 
 Franklin UK Managers   Equity UK   Colin Morton,       15.66                       20.53
 Focus                              Mark Hall,                 
                                    Paul Spencer,              
                                    Richard Bullas,            
                                    Ben Russon                 
 Invesco Perpetual UK   Equity UK   Mark Barnett       264.65                       19.92
 Strategic Inc (No      Income                                 
 Trail) Inc                                                    
 Ecclesiastical UK      Equity UK   Andrew Jackson      19.75                        19.8
 Equity Growth A                                               
 Invesco Perpetual UK   Equity UK   Stephen Anness     142.44                       19.79
 Aggressive Acc                                                
 AXA Framlington UK     Equity UK   Chris St John                                   19.57
 Mid Cap R Acc          Sm&Mid Cap                             
 Schroder Recovery A    Equity UK   Kevin Murphy,      211.32                        19.4
 Inc                                Nick Kirrage               
 Schroder UK Smaller    Equity UK   Andrew Brough,      34.42                       18.54
 Companies Inc          Sm&Mid Cap  Rosemary                   
                                    Banyard                    
 Kames UK Smaller       Equity UK   Elaine Morgan       17.22                       18.49
 Companies A Acc        Sm&Mid Cap                             
 Standard Life Inv UK   Equity UK   Edward Legget      626.04                       18.44
 Equity Unconstrained                                          
 Ret                                                           
 SVG UK Focus I         Equity UK   Jamie Seaton,       83.62                       18.27
                                    Adam Steiner               
 Aviva Investors UK     Equity UK                      282.41                        18.2
 Equity MoM 1                                                  
 Old Mutual UK Mid Cap  Equity UK   Richard Watts      661.07                       18.17
 A Acc                  Sm&Mid Cap                             
 Old Mutual Equity 1 A  Equity UK   Richard Watts      144.59                       18.06
 GBP                                                           
 JPM UK Smaller         Equity UK   Georgina            87.59                       17.99
 Companies A Acc        Sm&Mid Cap  Brittain                   
 
    
 NAME                        LIPPER       FUND         VALUE   % GROWTH CUM TOTAL RETURN
                             CLASS        MANAGER              ExD 31/12/2012 - 30/6/2013
                                                                                          
 Royal London Sterling       Bond GBP     Eric Holt    679.53                         5.08
 Extra Yield Bond A          High Yield                        
 Mercer Sterling Inflation   Bond GBP     Mercer        57.48                         5.03
 Linked LDI Bond M-4 GBP     Inflation    Investments          
                             Linked                            
 Royal London Euro Corp      Bond GBP     Undisclosed  180.95                         5.03
 Bond Z                      Corporates                        
 GAM Sterling Special Bond   Bond GBP     Anthony       22.53                         4.67
 Inc                         High Yield   Smouha               
 Aberdeen Global - Select    Bond GBP     Team          42.55                         4.66
 High Yld Bd D1 GBP          High Yield   Managed              
 GAM Star Credit             Bond GBP     Anthony       53.09                         4.39
 Opportunities (GBP) GBP                  Smouha               
 Inc                                                           
 AXA Framlington Managed     Bond GBP     George        68.42                         3.84
 Income R Acc Net            High Yield   Luckraft             
 Dimensional Sterling        Bond GBP     Undisclosed                                 3.25
 Infl-Lnk Long Dur FI GBP    Inflation                         
 Acc                         Linked                            
 F&C Inflation-Linked        Bond GBP     Alex          37.95                         2.68
 Annuity Conversion 4 Acc    Inflation    Soulsby              
                             Linked                            
 Architas MA Active          Bond GBP     Caspar Rock   36.42                          2.5
 Moderate Income R Net Acc   Corporates                        
 AXA Sterling Index Linked   Bond GBP     David Dyer    62.04                         2.47
 Bond H Acc Gross            Inflation                         
                             Linked                            
 Fidelity Inst Index Linked  Bond GBP     Andrew Weir    3.74                         2.44
 Bond Inc                    Inflation                         
                             Linked                            
 Insight Investment UK       Bond GBP     David        508.01                         2.31
 Index Linked Bond S Acc     Inflation    Hooker               
                             Linked                            
 Baillie Gifford Active      Bond GBP     Philip        50.93                         2.24
 Index-Lnkd Gilt C Gross     Inflation    Annen                
 Acc                         Linked                            
 Aberdeen Global II -        Bond GBP     EMEA Fixed     4.41                         2.22
 Sterling Index Linked Bond  Inflation    Income Team          
 J2                          Linked                            
 BCIF Index Linked Gilt      Bond GBP     Panayotid     57.52                         2.17
 Tracker D Acc               Inflation    Ferendinos           
                             Linked                            
 Aviva Investors High Yield  Bond GBP     Andrew Lake    60.8                         2.12
 SC 1 Inc                    High Yield                        
 F&C Institutional Active    Bond GBP     Undisclosed   37.39                         2.04
 Index Linked 3 Acc                                            
 Schroder Institutional      Bond GBP     Tom Sartain   48.55                         1.98
 Index Linked Bond X Acc     Inflation                         
                             Linked                            
 BCIF Overseas Corporate     Bond GBP     Darren       488.95                          1.9
 Bond Tracker A Acc          Corporates   Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
