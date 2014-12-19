Old Park Capital's Maestro strategy up 0.96 pct in Nov - letter

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund Old Park Capital’s $300 million Maestro Managed Futures Strategy added 0.96 pct in November to take its year to date total to 21.63 percent, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.

The strategy makes money by arbitraging differences in price between a number of cash and futures markets created by the extended trading session for futures contracts.

“We are now in a sweet spot for Maestro as my view for the coming months is that either the market volatility stabilises at current levels... or it moves at some point to a regime of higher levels,” co-founder Bruno Pannetier said in the letter.

“Either of these two scenarios shall be conducive to... solid returns for Maestro and well above average returns in a case of a more sustained move higher of market volatility.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)