Maitland enters UK market with Phoenix Fund Services buy
April 15, 2015 / 9:03 AM / 2 years ago

Maitland enters UK market with Phoenix Fund Services buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Global advisory and fund administration firm Maitland said on Wednesday it had bought British peer Phoenix Fund Services for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will boost Maitland’s funds under administration by 6.2 billion pounds ($9.2 billion) to more than 140 billion pounds, it said in a statement. No further financial details were released.

Maitland plans to use Phoenix’s British presence to grow its share of the mutual fund and alternative fund administration outsource market across Europe, it said. ($1 = 0.6773 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham and David Evans)

