Canvas Venture Fund hires early-stage investor Ben Narasin

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Early-stage venture-capital firm Canvas Venture Fund said it has hired as its fifth general partner Ben Narasin, an investor with picks including LendingClub Corp and human resources software company Zenefits under his belt.

Narasin, who most recently ran the seed investment fund of TriplePoint Ventures, said he wanted to make the change in part so he could advise companies in a more integrated and sustained way, for example by taking a board seat.

“There have been times when I have been able to help and times when, because I was not on the board, I could only offer encouragement but could not impact a meaningful event,” he told Reuters in an email. “I need to be with my founders the whole way through” to an initial public offering or sale.

Current turmoil in global securities markets may trickle down to early-stage investing, he said, causing a receding of the cash that has flooded to startups at the early stages in recent years. For investors, it could be a good time to buy.

“Being able to take the time, to get to know founders, to evaluate companies, to do due diligence - these things are harder in compressed time frame markets like the one we are in now,” he said. “A deflation, of valuations and market conditions, would ease that pressure.”

Canvas, which spun out of Morgenthaler Partners two years ago, is investing out of its $175 million inaugural fund.