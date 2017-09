NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Reich & Tang said on Thursday it will exit the U.S. money market fund business, as the $2.7 trillion industry has been grappling with tighter regulations stemming from the global financial crisis.

The New York-based firm said in a statement it plans to liquidate its money market funds worth $9.5 billion by July 31. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)