US money funds tip-toe back into France and Germany

* Taxable money fund assets steady at $1.673 trln in April

* Nine of 10 largest US money funds into France and Germany

By Richard Leong and Cezary Podkul

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. money market funds returned to the euro zone in April despite the risks to their short-term cash from fallout from the European debt crisis.

April marked the third straight month of double-digit percentage swings of taxable money-market holdings in euro zone countries. The funds gained 16 percent in February, fell 12 percent in March and rebounded again in April as nine of the 10 largest money fund companies bought short-term German or French debt or both.

The taxable money funds had total assets of $1.673 trillion at the end of April, down slightly from March, according to a Reuters analysis of data provided by iMoneyNet.

One strategist believes this flow of cash into Europe is likely to reverse course again this month.

“I think the move back into the European banks may be premature by the prime funds. They must be contemplating moving back out because of concerns in Spain and Greece,” said Lance Pan, director of investment research and strategist at Capital Advisors Group in Newton, Massachusetts. The firm manages $6 billion in assets.

Euro zone countries are making contingency plans for the potential exit of Greece from the euro zone, officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Greece is holding a second round of elections on June 17 after political leaders failed to agree on a government, and there is palpable fear that if anti-austerity-minded parties win a majority, Athens will back away from the agreement that secured a 130 billion euro bailout package from its European partners.

“The bigger question is, who is next? Or is this the medicine that Europe needs to take? When you see one punished that sometimes puts people back in line,” said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

Generally, money market funds are viewed as safe alternatives to bank accounts. They provide corporations and investors with an easily accessible storehouse for cash.

CAUTIOUS RETURN TO FRANCE, GERMANY

Money fund holdings of French, German and to a lesser extent Dutch debt are considered a proxy on investors’ confidence in the euro zone and its banking system.

Euro zone banks remain strained due to their vast holdings of debt of the bloc’s weaker economies that have struggled to balance their budgets and reduce debt.

JPMorgan, the No. 2 money fund company based on assets, was the boldest in April, making the biggest move into French and German commercial paper, certificates of deposit and other short-term debt. Its French exposure grew by $3.831 billion, or 49.1 percent, and German exposure gained by $3.63 billion, or 23.3 percent, on the month, iMoneyNet data showed.

BlackRock, the fourth largest money fund manager, took the most aggressive step back into Germany, increasing its exposure to bank debt by 48.1 percent, or $5.709 billion, in April. The bulk of the increase stemmed from a rise in repurchase agreements secured by government agency debt with Deutsche Bank, according to the iMoneyNet data.

As JPMorgan shifted cash back into France and Germany it trimmed holdings in the United States, Britain, Sweden, Norway, Japan and Australia, while BlackRock pared back on its Canadian, Japanese and Swiss exposure.

Fidelity Investments, the biggest U.S. money fund manager, grew its French and German debt holdings in April, though its exposure to France and Germany, the two biggest euro zone economies, represented only 5 percent of its taxable money market holdings, according to iMoneyNet data.

Fidelity’s French exposure rose $2.243 billion, or 17.2 percent, and its German exposure gained $508.08 million, or 33.6 percent, in April, according to iMoneyNet data.

Dreyfus, Federated Investors, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo also beefed up their French and German debt holdings last month.

Vanguard does not own any German debt, according to iMoneyNet data. It has kept bare-bone exposure to the euro zone since the region’s debt crisis initially flared up two years ago.

Last month, Vanguard raised its French exposure by the addition of $286 million in commercial paper from drugmaker Sanofi. Its other French holding was $630.5 million worth of commercial paper from oil company Total.

Vanguard’s combined French exposure represented less than 1 percent of its total taxable money fund assets. Much of the firm’s money market assets are in U.S. Treasury and agency securities.

The firm will stick to this conservative approach until the political and financial problems in Europe are resolved, said David Glocke, who manages Vanguard’s Prime Money Market Fund.

“We will wait for conditions to improve and at that point, we’d come back and be buyers again,” Glocke said. “It might some time before we reach that point.”

Legg Mason moved in the opposite direction, wiping out its holdings of $365 million of French bank debt, though it more than doubled its German holdings to $5.03 billion.

Schwab was the only top 10 money fund operator that cut its exposure to both France and Germany in April. Its French holdings slipped 6.1 percent to $2.413 billion, while its German holdings fell 21.7 percent to $5.071 billion.

Schwab’s combined French and German exposure represented 6.0 percent of its taxable assets, down from 7.2 percent in March.

Schwab declined to comment about its reduction in French and German debt holdings.

Reuters analyzed data from iMoneyNet, a Massachusetts-based money market fund tracker that gathers data from funds, their custodial banks and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reuters considered only taxable money market funds in its analysis and excluded variable-rate demand notes, debt often guaranteed by foreign banks but originating outside the United States.