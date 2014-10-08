FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2014

OpenView Venture Partners raises $250 million fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - OpenView Venture Partners said it had raised a $250 million fund, its fourth, amid a strong environment for venture fundraising.

The firm focuses on enterprise software, and has backed businesses such as AtTask, a Utah-based work-management company; and Mashery, a San Francisco-based company bought by Intel Corp last year that helps build applications.

Founded in Boston in 2006, OpenView last raised $200 million in 2012.

Last week, consulting firm Pitchbook said 73 funds raised a total of $9 billion globally last quarter, compared with 66 funds that raised $5.6 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
