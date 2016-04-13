FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco assets under management $1.5 trillion at end of March
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Pimco assets under management $1.5 trillion at end of March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Bond giant Pacific Investment Management said on its website Wednesday that its assets under management stood at $1.5 trillion at the end of March, up from $1.43 trillion at year-end.

“Pimco saw inflows into more than 40 funds during March, across strategies as varied as income, investment grade credit, high yield, mortgages and munis,” a spokesman said.

“The Pimco Income Fund saw an additional $1.5 billion in inflows in March, which brought total inflows to $18.2 billion since the beginning of 2015.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.