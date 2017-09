NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Sabrina Callin, managing director and head of equity product management at Pacific Investment Management Co, has decided to retire from the firm in the second quarter, Pimco said on Wednesday.

Callin joined Pimco in June 1997 from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business as its first summer intern. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)