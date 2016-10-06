UPDATE 2-Mars Inc buying out Buffett stake in Wrigley
Oct 6 The candy maker Mars Inc on Thursday said it would take full control of its Wrigley chewing gum business, acquiring the minority stake held by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
NEW YORK Oct 6 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, posted inflows of $1.2 billion in September, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.
That brings total inflows so far this year to $10.5 billion for the Income Fund, Morningstar added.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, saw another month of cash withdrawals of $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Oct 6 The candy maker Mars Inc on Thursday said it would take full control of its Wrigley chewing gum business, acquiring the minority stake held by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
* Federal Reserve Board took action to bar Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott, traders of HSBC from employment in banking industry
* Based On Forecasts For Hurricane Matthew, Walt Disney World Theme Parks To Remain Closed From Thursday By 5 P.M. To Oct. 7 Source (http://bit.ly/1kUZvUS) Further company coverage: